UGC NET 2022: Intimation City Slip For December Session Exam Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued the intimation city exam slips for UGC NET December Session 2022. All the candidates who registered for the exams can check their examination city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Using their application number and Date of Birth all the candidates can download their examination city intimation slip.

An official notification on the site read, "The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein."

All the candidates must note that the intimation slip consists of the city where the exam centre is and is issued days ahead of the hall tickets so that candidates can make their travel arrangements accordingly.

Here's How candidates can download their UGC NET exam city intimation slip:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022” Enter your login details and press enter. Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen Download and take the print for future reference.

This year the UGC NET exam will be conducted between February 21 and March 10, 2023. Now, that the intimations slips are out, the admit cards can be released any day now. According to media reports, the centre details and timing will be mentioned on admit cards which are expected to be released this week. For more details and the latest updates, candidates can visit the official site of UGC NET.