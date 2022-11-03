UGC NET 2022 Final Answer Key Released; Here's How To Check

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the UGC NET 2022 final answer key. Candidates can check and calculate their scores in the exam before the results are released. The results for UGC-NET for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) are expected to release soon. Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 Final answer key at -- ugcnet.nta.nic or ntaresults.nic.in.

This year, the exam was held in four phases: The first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase was held from September 20 to 23, phase three from September 29 to October 4 and the final phase from October 8 to 14. The UGC NET December 2021-June 2022 (merged cycles) exams were held across 541 centres.

Candidates should have appeared for both papers and secured at least 40 per cent overall marks for the General and EWS categories, while candidates from SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwD and third Gender have to score 35 per cent marks to qualify for the examination.

Moreover, once the results are out, there will not be an option for re-evaluation or re-checking. Candidates have to match their answer key. If any mistakes are found, candidates can request in this regard.

UGC NET 2022: Steps To Check Final Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click the link 'display of results and final answer key'

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their application number, password and date of birth

Step 4: Now, Candidates can check their final answer key