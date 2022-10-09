UGC NET 2022: City Intimation Slip Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

The intimation slip for UGC NET December 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The official website of the UGC NET has the details for the UGC NET December 2021, and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase IV, and candidates can check the information from there -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Further, the education body has released the Advance Intimation of Centre City has been released for the following subjects -- Education, Geography, Oriya, and Tamil. These exams are scheduled to take place on October 12 and 22, 2022.

“Due to limited availability of examination centres on 12 October 2022 because of other ongoing examinations, the candidates appearing in Oriya subject (Subject Code 23) have been divided over two slots. Examination of Candidates who are scheduled for the first slot will be held on 12.10.2022, and for the rest of the candidates, the examination will be held on 22 October 2022,” NTA’s official notification read.

In order to download the intimation slip, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth from the website. If you also want to download the document, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

UGC NET December 2021: How to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'city intimation' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in and click on submit

Step 4: Now, the center and city will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

The education body has divided students who are appearing for the Oriya subject (Subject Code 23) due to the limited examination centres. The exam will take place on 12th October 2022. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.