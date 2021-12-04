New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2021) in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha due to Jawad Cyclone. The examination was scheduled to be held on December 5, 2021, however, after the states issued a red alert on December 4, NTA decided to postpone the exams till the situation in both the states gets normal. The testing agency will release the revised date sheet of UGC NET 2021 on the official website--ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

"Due to the red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone JAWAD for 4 December 2021, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination to be held on 5 December 2021 has been rescheduled,” the notice read.

NTA released the UGC NET 2021 Admit Card on November 25, 2021, which was scheduled to be held offline. The exam has been postponed in selected cities of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, namely Bhubaneshwar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri and Vishakhapatnam.

The UGC NET 2021 for other cities of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other states will be conducted as per schedule, that is, on December 5, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA or UGC for the latest updates. Also, for any queries, candidates can directly contact the help desk of NTA at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Apart from UGC NET 2021, NTA has also postponed the MBA of IIFT 2022-24 exams that were scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal--Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Kolkata and Durgapur.

"The date of the exam for candidates who are admitted to exam centres in the above-mentioned cities will be announced later," NTA's notice read.

Candidates whose exams have been postponed due to Cyclone JAWAD are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of UGC and NTA or Jagran English for the revised date sheet.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv