New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again postponed University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC) NET 2021 for both December 2020 and June 2021 cycle. The exam was scheduled to commence on October 17, 2021, and conclude on October 25, 2021. However, the testing agency decided to postpone the entrance exam owing to the clash of dates with other examinations.

"Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other national level examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates, which will be announced shortly," the official notice read.

NTA is expected to release the revised date sheet of the UGC NET 2021 exam for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles in a day or two on the official website--ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2021: Admit Cards

The aspiring candidates have been waiting for the hall ticket for nearly a week now. As per the trends, the admit card is released five to seven days before the exam. Since the exam stands postponed, there is no information on when the admit cards will be released. However, as per reports, candidates expect the release of admit cards right after the announcement of revised dates on the official website of NTA.

UGC NET 2021: Help Desk

In case of any queries, candidates visit the official website of NTA--ugcnet@nta.ac.in or reach out to the help desk at 011 40759000. Also, you can email your queries at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

About UGC NET

UGC NET is conducted to appoint Assistant Professor and eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship in Indian colleges and universities. The examination consists of objective-type questions. There will be two papers for each subject, Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs and Paper 2 of 100 MCQs.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of UGC NET or English Jagran for the latest updates on the UGC NET revised examination schedule.

