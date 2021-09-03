UGC NET 2021: This decision has been taken after students requested NTA to change the dates as it was clashing with other major entrance test.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA) revises (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) UGC NET 2021 Exam date. As per the latest notification released by the agency, the dates have been revised to avoid a clash with other major entrance exams. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held from October 6 to October 11.

As per the notice, the UGC NET 2021 will be held from October 6 to October 8 and October 17 to 19, 2021. The notice further stated that the dates were revised at the request of the students.

UGC NET 2021: Revised Date sheet

First Schedule: October 6 to October 8

Second Schedule: October 17 to October 19

UGC NET 2021: Application Process

The registration process for the UGC NET started on August 10 and will close on September 5, 2021. Check below step-by-step guide to register for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website--ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UGC NET 2021 link

Step 3: Enter basic information to login

Step 4: UGC NET registration number will be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 5: Enter required details and upload passport size photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fees and entre Submit

The correction window will open from September 7 till September 12, 2021.

UGC NET 2021: Admit Card

Once the registration process has complete, NTA will release the admit card. Candidates can expect the admit card either in the last of September or the first week of October.

UGC NET 2021: Exam Timing

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the entrance exam will be held in two shifts, that is, morning and evening.

Morning Shift: 9 AM to 12 PM

Evening Shift: 3 PM to 6 PM

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the NTA's website for the latest updates on UGC NET 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv