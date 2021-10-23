New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the revised exam date sheet for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 on Friday. Students who are appearing for the paper can check the date sheet on the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



As per the revised date sheet, the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle will now take place on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, and December 1, 3, 4, and 5. Apart from that, NTA also said that the admit card for the UGC NET will soon be uploaded on the website.



Usually, NTA releases the UGC NET admit card 10 days ahead of the exam, which means students can check the official website from November 10 onwards. If in case any students face any issues or have queries, then they can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.



The decision of finalizing the revised date sheet was taken after listening to the concerns of a large section of students regarding the multiple postponements of the UGC NET exam.



Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the NTA had to postpone the December 2020 session, and further, the testing agency merged the UGC NET December 2020 attempt with June 2021. NTA has postponed the UGC NET exam four times in the past 10 months, and neither of the two attempts could be held yet.



The UGC-NET is conducted for 81 subjects and is responsible to determine the eligibility of students who want to enrol themselves for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan