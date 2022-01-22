New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2021 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their answer key from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the education body, the window to raise objections would be open till January 24, 2021. The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 examinations took place in three phases. While phase 1 was conducted between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021, phase 2 took place between December 24, 2021, and December 27, 2021. Finally, the NTA conducted phase 3 on January 4 and 6.

In order to raise an objection, a candidate needs to pay Rs 1000 per question. To make it easy for candidates, the education body has attached every detail for raising an objection in their official notice. Candidates are advised to go through the answer key and raise objections, if any, by 9:00 om on January 24, 2022.

Candidates can only raise objections online and any communication after the last date would be rejected summarily.

UGC NET 2021 Answer Key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link of "Display of Key Challenge for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021" -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate need to log in using their application id and date of birth to access the answer key

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Examination for a total of 81 subjects was conducted and students can check the answer key for all online.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen