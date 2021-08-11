According to the official notice, the agency has taken the decision to merge the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle examination for UGC NET. Both the exams will be conducted together in the CBT model.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The registration process for the UGC NET June 2021 has been initiated by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on August 10, 2021. Candidates can apply for the National Eligibility Test (NET 2021) through the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official website, the last date for candidates to enroll themselves for the examination is September 05, 2021.

According to the official notice, the agency has taken the decision to merge the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle examination for UGC NET. Both the exams will be conducted together in the CBT model. While talking about the application process then, both will be conducted together.

On the other, candidates who were not able to complete the application process for the UGC-NET of December 2020 cycle despite getting enrolled, can now complete the process and submit the application form online.

Amendment in application from 7 to 12 September:

NTA has announced to open the application window for the candidates who have applied for the UGC NET exam for correction in their application from 7th September 2021. Candidates need to log in on the official examination portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. to make any changes in their form. NTA has fixed the last date for application correction as 12th September 2021.

Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam can check the complete schedule here.

Opening date of application August 10, 2021 Closing date of application September 5, 2021 Last date for fee payment September 6, 2021 Correction of particulars September 7 to September 12, 2021 Dates of Examination October 6 to October 11, 2021

