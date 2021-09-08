The NTA has opened the correction application window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 for December 2020 and June 2021. Candidates can make changes latest by 12 September.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction application window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 for December 2020 and June 2021. The time period for the facility of the correction application window is from 7th September to September 12 at 11:50 pm.

In an official statement, the NTA said, “The candidates are allowed to make corrections latest by 12 September 2021 (up to 11:50 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particular, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances."

All the candidates who have enrolled themselves for the examinations are advised to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in and verify their details. Candidates are allowed to make corrections on the respective registration form if required.

Here's the step by step guide to make changes in application form

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA UGC NET 2021

Step 2: You will find the link for the application correction window on the homepage -- click on that

Step 3: It will now open a new page wherein the candidates are required to enter the application number, password, and security pin to log in

Step 4: Now candidates can check the given information thoroughly and make corrections if needed

Step 5: Once done, candidates can submit the application and make the payment

Step 6: Now you can download the copy of the edited application number, password, and security pin to log in.

Note: Only those students are allowed to make changes in the application form, who have earlier successfully submitted the application form with the requisite fee on or before September 6. This is a one-time facility given by NTA for candidates to make changes in the application forms.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen