The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the UGC NET 2021 at its official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA generally releases the admit card about a week ahead of the exam and thus it is expected that the hall tickets will be released between September 21 to 24, said a report by Dainik Jagran.



The exam this year will be conducted in two phases -- from October 6 to 8 and from October 17 to 19. The exam will be conducted in 81 subjects and the results will determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in colleges and universities across the country.



If you are going to appear for the exam and want to know how you can download the admit card then, here’s a step-by-step process:



Step 1: Go to the official website of the NTA at ugcnetnta.nic.in.



Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of admit card -- click on it.



Step 3: Once clicked, the candidate has to enter the login credentials security code, application number, and date of birth.



Step 4: Now the admit card will appear on the screen.



Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen