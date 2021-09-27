New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ever since the registration of UGC NET 2021 was concluded, candidates have been waiting for National Test Agency (NTA) to release the UGC NET 2021, Admit Card. NTA will be releasing the admit card this week on the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency will be conducting the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam in October.

The UGC NET 2021 exam will commence from October 6 and will conclude on October 8, while the next batch will start from October 17 and will conclude on October 19. the exam will be held in two shifts--09 am to 12 pm, and 03 pm to 06 pm. NTA will release the UGC NET 2021 Admit Card on or before September 29, 2021.

UGC NET 2021: Admit Card & Exam Dates

Event Dates Admit Card Release Last Week of September Exam Date/ Schedule October 6 - October 8, October 17 - October 19

For candidates appearing for UGC NET 2021, please note that their exam date and time will be available on the admit card. So candidates are required to reach the exam centre at the allotted time. Also, do go through the instructions mentioned behind the hall ticket.

“Candidates shall appear in the exam at their own cost at the Examination Centre on the Date / Shift and time indicated on their respective Admit Cards which would be issued by the NTA in due course through its Website,” the NTA had informed candidates.

Once the admit card is released candidates can download it from their official website. However, if, in case, a candidate is unable to download then, he/she can contact the NTA helpline.

“In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” the NTA has said.

About UGC NET

UGC NET is conducted for the selection of Assistant Professors and to determine the eligibility of candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv