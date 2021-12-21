New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Admit Card for Phase 2 examinations. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2021 exam for December 2020 and June 2021 is being conducted phase-wise. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website--ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 18.12.2021 regarding date wise subject wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II, the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the following subjects scheduled from Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II are being displayed today,” the official notification reads.

NTA has released the admit cards for Hindi Group I and II, Bengali Group I and II, Kannada, Sanskrit and Home Science. The remaining subjects' admit cards would be released in due course of time.

How to download UGC NET 2021 Phase 2 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Phase 2 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: UGC NET Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Please Note: Candidates must read the instructions written on the admit card before appearing for the paper as it contains COVID guidelines, exam centre and shift timing. Also, must carry a copy of admit card with a photo id proof to the examination centre.

The UGC NET 2021 Phase 2 exams will be conducted in two shifts- Shift I, which will start from 9 am and end at 12 noon, and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes, and no break would be given between both papers.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites of UGC or Jagran English for the latest updates on UGC NET 2021.

