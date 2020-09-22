The ministry of education has approved the UGC guidelines on academic calendar for first year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students for the academic session 2020-21.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The ministry of education has approved the revised UGC guidelines on academic calendar for first year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students for the academic session 2020-21. The revised guidelines are based on the report of an expert committee that has suggested changes for the upcoming two semesters, which were delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and made an announcement.

He said, " The UGC has accepted the report of the committee and approved the UGC guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21."

Here are the key points of the report approved by the UGC:

As per the revised guidelines, the academic session 2020-21 may begin from November 1 for first-year students.

Examinations for the first semester and second semester to be conducted from 8 March 2021 to 26 March 2021 and 9 Aug 2021 to 21 Aug 2021 respectively

A full refund will be made on account of the cancellation of admissions/ migration of students up to November 30.

For students seeking cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2020, the entire fee collected from a student be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs 1000 as processing fee.

The merit or entrance based admissions for UG/PG students should be completed by October end and the remaining vacant seats should be filled up by November 30.

In the revised calendar, the next academic session for this batch will commence on 30 Aug 2021

Earlier, the UGC had suggested that the new academic session 2020-21 should start in September. In the academic calendar, UGC has suggested that classes for 2nd and 3rd year students can commence from August 1 the fresh batch (first semester/year) students can start from September 1. However, due to the COVID crisis, the calendar had to be changed again and the high education regulator mandated the conduct of final year exams or terminal semester exams by September end.

