UGC Further Extends Last Date For Feedback On Regulations For Foreign University Campuses In India; Check details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday extended the last date for comments, suggestions, and feedback on the UGC draft for setting up and operation of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India. The last date to submit comments, suggestions, and feedback will be February 20, 2023.

Earlier, the last date for such submissions was February 3, 2023. However, upon requests from stakeholders. UGC has decided to extend the last date commission has asked stakeholders to send their comments, suggestions and feedback to the email address ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

UGC (University Grant Commission) has extended the last date to receive comments/suggestions/feedback from 2nd February, to 20 February for (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023. pic.twitter.com/BQA5014rr1 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

The UGC draft regulations allow foreign universities in the top 500 in global rankings to set up campus in India along with permission to fully repatriate the profits earned to their parent institution in their home country “without any restrictions”.

UGC Guidelines on Foreign Universities

- It will aim to facilitate the entry of foreign higher educational institutions into India.

- Without the UGC's permission, no Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) will be able to establish campuses in the country.

-The foreign educational institution should be within the top 500 of overall / subject-wise global rankings, as decided by the Commission from time to time, in its home jurisdiction.

- The foreign institution must guarantee that the standard of education it provides at its campus in India is on par with that of its main campus in the country of origin.

-The qualifications awarded to the students in the Indian campus shall be recognised and treated as equivalent to the corresponding qualifications awarded by the FHEIs in the main campus located in the country of origin