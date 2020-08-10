Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, told the top court that it is this body that confers degrees and questioned as to how can states cancel exams.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred till August 14 hearing on the petitions filed against decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) making final-year university examinations mandatory.

The UGC has been granted time to file file a reply on the affidavits to Delhi and Maharashtra governments. The governments of Delhi and Maharashtra have filed an affidavit in the apex court that they will not be conducting examinations due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, told the top court that it is this body that confers degrees and questioned as to how can states cancel exams.

"Students should continue to prepare for the exams (final-year). If exams are not conducted, students cannot get the degree. That is the law," said SG Tushar Mehta.

Mehta sought time to file a reply to the affidavits filed by the two state governments cancelling the exams, ro which the top court said that the body can file the reply by Tuedsday.

On July 31, SC had adjourned the matter pertaining to the plea against the University Grants Commission (UGC) decision on mandatorily conducting final year examinations till August 10.

Last month, the UGC had said that the final-term exams for all final-year students would have to be mandatorily held by the end of September 2020 in offline (pen & paper), online or blended mode. The decision faced severe criticism from students and state governments.

On July 30, UGC had informed the SC that if students are unable to appear for the examinations by September 30, he/she will be given an opportunity to appear at specially conducted exam at a later date.

Mehta said in the July 27 hearing that out of 818 universities in India, 209 have already competed the examinations while 394 are in the process of completing the examinations. He added that 35 universities have not reached final year exams.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta