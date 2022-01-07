New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday asked all the educational institutions to accept documents like degrees, mark sheets issued on the DigiLocker platform as a valid documents.

What is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, that provides a secure cloud to people, where they can store, share and verify documents and certificates. People can also download the DigiLocker app from Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (iOS).

Several educational institutions as well as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), have already started providing digital documents.

The National Academic Depository (NAD) is an online platform where all academic documents are stored in a digital format. As per the commission, the Education Ministry has asked the UGC to include NAD as a permanent scheme in cooperation with DigiLocker.

“National Academic Depository (NAD) is an online storehouse of academic awards (Degrees. Mark-Sheets, etc.)… It facilitates students to get authentic documents/certificates in digital format directly from their original issuers anytime, anywhere without any physical interference. The Ministry of Education (MoE). The government of India has designated the University Grants Commission (UGC) as an authorized body to implement NAD as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges in co-operation with the DigilLocker as a single depository of NAD,” the UGC said.

“The DigiLocker platform…has the facility to pull students’ Degree, Mark-sheet and other documents into the issued documents section in an electronic form once uploaded through the DigilLocker-NAD platform by the original issuer. These electronic records available on DigiLocker platform are valid documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” it added.

“To enhance the reach of the NAD programme all Academic Institutions are requested to accept Degree, Mark-sheets & other documents available in Issued documents in Digilocker account as valid documents,” the commission said.

In order to access digital copies of their documents, students are required to download the DigiLocker app or register themselves on digilocker.gov.in.

Here's how you access the marksheet on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker -- digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) -- click on that

Step 3: Now, for class 10, select class 10 passing certificate or class 10 marksheet and same for class 12.

Step 4: Now, in order to access the marksheet, the candidate needs to log in using the CBSE registered mobile number

Step 5: Candidate can also use their Aadhaar Card number to log in

NOTE: Download the document and keep it for future use

