New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the 'Exam Guidelines' and the Academic Calendar of 2021-22 for the new admissions and current session students. As per the schedule released by the UGC, the universities have been directed to complete the Final Year/Semester exams by August 31, 2021. It further stated that the new academic session will begin from October 1, 2021, and the admission for the Undergraduate Programmes will commence after the release of CBSE, CISCE and other state board Class 12 Result 2021, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Undergraduate Programme Admission Process 2021

As the result of class 12 students of all the boards is expected by the end of July, the admission process for the Undergraduate or 1-st year courses is expected to commence from August 1, 2021. However, this is a tentative date, the beginning of the admission process totally depends on the declaration of all central and state board class 12 results. In case of delay in the declaration of Class 12 Result 2021, the universities can plan a new academic calendar starting from October 18, 2021.

The UGC has further directed the universities to complete the UG admission process by September 30, 2021, and the last date to fill the vacant seats is October 31, 2021, whereas the last date for students to submit the complete documents is December 31, 2021.

Mode of Teaching

"The teaching-learning process may continue in online/offline/ blended mode," stated UGC. Also, the guidelines are subject to advisories from apex statutory bodies/councils concerned, that is, AICTE, NCTE, BCI, NMC, DCI, INC, PCI, AYUSH etc. regarding the exam and academic calendars.

No Cancellation Fees

As per the UGC guideline, it has directed the universities to do not charge cancellation fees for the withdrawal or cancellation of admission until October 31, 2021. The universities can deduct a maximum of Rs 1000 if students withdraw their admission after October 31, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv