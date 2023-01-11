UGC Asks Universities To Allow Students To Pursue 2 Academic Programs Simultaneously; Guidelines

Students, as per UGC, will be able to pursue two full-time programmes simultaneously in the physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with the other.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Wed, 11 Jan 2023 09:54 AM IST
Minute Read
UGC Asks Universities To Allow Students To Pursue 2 Academic Programs Simultaneously; Guidelines
UGC Dual-Degree Academic Programme

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday issued an official notice asking the universities to devise facilitative mechanisms through statutory bodies to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. The directive comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) noted that students are facing difficulties as universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) insist on migration or school-leaving certificates.

“It has come to the notice of the UGC that students are facing difficulties as HEIs insist on migration certificates and school-leaving certificates. In the absence of these certificates, the students are not granted admission and that defeats the facility of pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously,” UGC Secretary P K Thakur has said in a communication to universities and HEIs, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Result Released At..
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Result Released At..

"It is, therefore, once again requested that the universities may kindly devise facilitative mechanisms through statutory bodies to allow the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously," read the UGC notice. The commission previously asked the universities to make statutory changes for dual-degree programme in September 2022.

 

UGC Dual-Degree Academic Programme Guidelines

- According to the UGC, students will be able to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously in the physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with the other.

Also Read
UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 Exam 2023: Registration Date Extended Till Jan 12;..
UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 Exam 2023: Registration Date Extended Till Jan 12;..

- A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time physical mode and another in open and distance Learning (ODL), online mode, or up to two ODL and online programmes simultaneously.

- This Dual-Degree academic programme aims to provide facilities to students in multiple ways so that they can get both formal and non-formal types of education.

- Candidates can pursue dual-degree programmes on the condition that class timetables do not overlap.

- This programme does not apply to students pursuing their Doctorate (Ph.D.) degrees.

- There will be no hard separations between vocational and academic courses, and curricular and extracurricular activities.

- It enables an individual to study more than one specialized subject of their area of interest on an advanced level. It also helps in developing students' character.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.