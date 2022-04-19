New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved regulations for collaboration between Indian and foreign educational institutions and universities to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes, announced its chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday.

Explaining the rules for the collaboration, the UGC chairman - while addressing a virtual meeting of the higher education regulator - said Indian institutions can now collaborate with any foreign institute in the top 1,000 QS or Times Higher Education Ranking for joint or dual degrees.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that the regulations will not be applicable for programmes offered in online and distance learning mode.

"Any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking, without seeking any prior approval from the UGC," Kumar said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The students will have to earn more than 30 per cent credits from the foreign institution under the programme. However, the regulations shall not be applicable to programmes offered online and in the open and distance learning mode," he added.\

The UGC, since the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has been making key changes and annoucing reforms to improve higher education in India. Last week, it had allowed students to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities.

According to the draft guidelines prepared by the UGC, students can pursue two full-time degrees in three ways. First, they can pursue both academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.

Second, they can pursue one programme in physical mode and another in online or distance mode. And third, they can pursue up to two degree programmes in online or distance mode simultaneously.

For now, the two degrees will only be non-technical programmes that are approved by the UGC. They can be a combination of subjects from different streams, that is humanities, science and commerce, and admission will be granted depending on the eligibility of the student and the availability of programmes.

