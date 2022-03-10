New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced the results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, UCEED 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of UCEED -- uceed.iitb.ac.in

In order for candidates to check their results, they first need to log into the IIT Bombay candidate portal for UCEED. Part A marks for all candidates who appeared in the UCEED 2022 will be displayed on the candidate portal.

If you have also appeared in the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

How to check UCEED 2022 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads “Click here to see the results of UCEED 2022” --click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidates have to enter their email Id and password

Step 4: Now, the UCEED 2022 results will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download the file or take a screenshot

For all the candidates who appeared in the exam for Bachelor’s in Design Programmes at IIT and its affiliated colleges, the scorecards for them will be made available from March 14, 2022, onwards.

For those candidates who have not qualified for the exam, part-B score, Rank, and Total marks obtained will not be displayed.

Candidates who will clear the UCEED 2022 exam will further be eligible to apply for Bachelor’s in Design, B Des. Programmes are available at IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, IITDM Jabalpur, and many other colleges. It should be noted that candidates can only take admission in those colleges, that take UCEED as the main criterion for admissions.

The admission process will commence on March 14, 2022, at 5 PM on the candidate portal. The last date for candidates to apply is set as March 31, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen