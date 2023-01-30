UCEED, CEED 2023 Final Answer Keys To Be Released Today; Here’s How To Check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the final answer for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 today (January 30). Candidates can download the UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 final answer keys at– uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitba.ac.

According to the notification, the final results for UCEED 2023 will be declared on March 9 while the CEED 2023 results will be released on March 7. The draft answer keys for both examinations were released on January 24 and the final answer key will be prepared by taking into consideration the objections raised by the candidates against the draft answer keys. Cut-off marks (Part-A) for both exams will be announced on February 9.

The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams were conducted on January 22. The UCEED exam consisted of 240 marks and for CEED 2023 was 200 marks. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has also released the marking schemes and the question papers candidates can check on the official website.

UCEED, CEED 2023: Important Dates

Release of Final Answer Key– January 30, 2023

Announcement of cut-off marks for Part-A (UCEED)-- February 9, 2023

Declaration of results– March 9, 2023

UCEED, CEED 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitba.ac.

Step 2: Click on the link UCEED/ CEED 2023 Final Answer Key.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the Login ID and Password

Step 4: Download and print out the UCEED/ CEED 2023 Final Answer Key for further reference.