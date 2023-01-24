UCEED, CEED 2023 Draft Answer Keys Released At uceed.iitb.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Tuesday released the part A draft answer keys for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023). Candidates can download the answer key at– uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can submit their responses by January 26 up to 5 pm on the CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 draft answer key. The registered candidates will only can response on the draft answer key through the Candidate portal. Candidates can also find the UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 question papers on the official website.

The UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 exam was conducted on January 22, 2023 from 9 am to 12 pm in both offline and online mode. The design entrance exams were divided into two parts including part A was computer-based test while part B was based on pen and paper mode.

CEED, UCEED 2023 draft answer key: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the home page.

Step 3: Now a pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and take the printout for future reference.