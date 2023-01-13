UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Cards To Be Released Today At ceed.iitb.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 today (January 13). The exam will be conducted on January 22, 2023. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit cards at– ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED and CEED exams will be conducted on January 22 from 9 am to 12 pm. It is mandatory to carry the admit cards to the exam hall. The result for CEED will be declared on March 7, while results for UCEED will be released on March 9. The scorecard for both papers will be available on March 11 on the official website.

UCEED, CEED 2023: Exam Pattern

The CEED question paper will consist of two parts including Part A and Part B. Part A will be conducted in computer-based test and will consist of three sections such as NAT, MSQ, and MCQ. Part B will have two questions one is about drawing and the other is about design aptitude. While the UCEED question paper will consist of two sections including Part A and Part B. Candidates have to attend both papers.

IIT Bombay will conduct the exam for UCEED for candidates who are seeking admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) courses, and CEED for candidates who are seeking admission to Master of Design (MDes) courses.

UCEED, CEED Admit Card: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UCEED or CEED admit card on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their ID and password to view the admit card

Step 4: Now click the details on the admit card

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.