Uttarakhand Board 2023 Date Sheet: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Released At ubse.uk.gov.in | Check Here

THE UTTARAKHAND Board of School Education, UBSE has announced the class 10, and 12 board exam date sheet 2023. According to the UBSE exam date sheet, the Class 10 exams would be conducted between March 17 and April 6, while Class 12 exams will be held from March 16 to April 6, 2023. The ubse.uk.gov.in website is hosting the Class 10 and Class 12 exam datasheets. Students can check the exam date sheet on the official website-- at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UK board, while announcing the Class 10, and 12 exam dates also said the exams will be held in single shifts from 10 am to 1 pm. The candidates have to reach the exam centre by 9:30 am and the invigilators will distribute the question papers at 9:45 am. Candidates will get 15 minutes of time to read the question paper.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

Date Timing Subjects

March 17, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm Hindi

March 18, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali

March 21, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm Science

March 24, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm English

March 25, 2023-- 10 am to 12 pm Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion) 10 am to 1 pm Ranjan kala

March 28, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm Mathematics

March 29, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory)

April 1, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm Social Science

April 3, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account

10 am to 12 pm Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber

April 5, 2023-- 10 am to 1 pm Sanskrit

10 am to 12.30 pm Information Technology

April 6, 2023-- 10 am to 12 pm Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi)





Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Datesheet 2023

Exam Dates Subject(s)

March 16, 2023--Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (only Part II)

March 18, 2023--Geology, Geography

March 20, 2023--Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science- question paper 1 (For Part I), Agricultural Science- question paper 6 (For Part II)

March 21, 2023--Sociology

March 23, 2023--Political Science, Agro Botany Second Question Paper (Part I) Agriculture Economics Seventh Question Paper (Part II)

March 24, 2023--Drawing and Painting

March 25, 2023--Mathematics

March 27, 2023--Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics & Climatology Third Paper (Part-I), Agricultural Zoology Eighth Paper (Part II)

March 28, 2023--Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology,

March 29, 2023--Military Science, Computer Science

March 31, 2023--Economics

April 1, 2023--Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering Fourth Paper (Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Ninth Paper (Part II)

April 3, 2023--English

April 5, 2023--History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics Fifth Paper (Part I), Agricultural Chemistry Tenth Paper (Part II)

April 6, 2023--Home Science, Business Studies