In a much-needed relief for students, the Uttarakhand government canceled the class 12 board exams 2021. The announcement was made by the State's Education Minister Arvind Pandey. This decision comes after CBSE's cancellation of class 12 board exams for the year 2020-2021. However, the evaluation criteria are still to be announced by the government.

Earlier the Uttarakhand government had postponed the class 12 examinations which were scheduled to begin on May 4 and end on May 22. Several states applauded the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams, which was much needed for the safety of teachers, students, and their parents. Soon after the Centre's decision, states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat canceled the class 12 board exams as well.

After the cancellation of class 12 exams, the University of Delhi also came out with a statement mentioning its plans to admit new students. “Delhi University will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit,” acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi said.

"There will be some way to judge merit. These are extraordinary circumstances. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on merit. We will adjust to the new situation and see what method is to be developed. We will wait and see what are the criterion that the boards come out for evaluation of students,” he further added.

“The University of Delhi fully supports the decision taken by the Government of India to cancel the forthcoming CBSE board examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The University of Delhi also feels that the health and safety of our students are of utmost importance. The University of Delhi looks forward to the decision of the CBSE regarding the declaration of the results,” said Professor Rajeev Gupta - Chairperson-DU Admissions.

Meanwhile, more than 3 lakh people have been affected in Uttarakhand by the coronavirus. In addition, almost 6500 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus with 27000 plus patients still admitted to hospita

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal