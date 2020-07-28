UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today announced the class 10th and 12th board exam results.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today announced the class 10th and 12th board exam results. The Uttarakhand Board declared the class 10th and class 12th results on its official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Around three lakh students who appeared for Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams are keenly awaiting the results which will be declared on Friday, 11 pm at ubse.uk.gov.in. More than 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the High School or class 10 board exam whereas around 1.35 lakh students took the class 12th board exam.

Where to check UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020?

UBSE 10th Result 2020 will be announced on UBSE's official website. Exam participants will be required to visit ubse.uk.gov.in to check and download their respective results. Students are requested to keep their admit card handy at the time of result declaration.

How to Check UK 10th, 12th Result 2020 Online

Candidates can also visit Jagran Josh to check their class 10 results:

1. Visit the official website of the UK Board that is uaresults.nic.in.

2. Enter roll number in the login space provided

3. Now enter the captcha code displayed on the screen

4. Click on ‘Get Result’ to view your UK Board Result 2020

5. Download or take a print out of the UK Board Result 2020 online

The board exams were postponed due to the coronavirus countrywide lockdown. The pending papers were conducted from June 22 to 24. Candidates need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass in the exam and obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent. Last year, 74.57 per cent of students passed in the class 10 examination, while, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 examinations.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha