TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration To Begin For 1365 Group III Vacancies From Tomorrow At tspsc.gov.in; Check Details

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will start the registration process for 1,365 vacant posts for Group III vacancies from tomorrow (January 24). The last date to submit the application form will be February 23. Candidates can apply at– tspsc.gov.in.

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 24/01/2023”, reads the official notification.

According to the previous trends, the TSPSC Group 3 exam 2023 selection process consists of two stages including a written test and an interview. Candidates who will pass the written test will be called for an Interview process. Shortlisting of candidates for the Interview round will in the ratio of 1:2 with respect to the total of vacancies. The final selection of the aspirants will be made on the basis of the cumulative marks obtained in the written test and interview. The detailed notification will be released tomorrow candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at– tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the registration process

Step 3: Now fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Note: Download and print out the confirmation page for future reference