TSLPRB Results 2023: SI, Constable Result Released At tslprb.in; Here’s How To Check

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Monday released the result for additional qualified candidates for SI, Constable posts. Registered candidates who have appeared for the preliminary written test can download their results at– tslprb.in.

Candidates must note that those who are selected in the PWT Additional Qualified Candidates list are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

“The eligible Candidates can download their individual Admit Cards / Intimation Letters from 8 am on 8t h February onwards till 12 midnight on 10th February 2023 by logging into their respective user accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials. Candidates whose Admit Cards could not be downloaded may send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006,” reads the official notification.

TSLPRB recruitment process will be filled a total number of 15644 vacant seats for the post of Police Constable and 554 vacant seats for Sub Inspector. Candidates must note that the final selection list will be prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in all three stages of the selection process.

TSLPRB Results 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– tslprb.in

Step 2: Click on option for PWT Additional Qualified Candidates Result on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their mobile number and password

Step 4: Now fill in login credentials correctly and tap on the Sign In button to download and check the result