TSLPRB Admit Card 2023 Released For TS Police SI, Constable PET At tslprb.in; Here’s How To Check

Telangana State Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Wednesday released the admit card for Sub Inspector and Constable Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Measurement Test. Candidates can check the hall ticket at– tslprb.in.

According to the official notice, the eligible candidates can download their individual Admit Cards from today onwards. The last date to download the admit card will be February 10, 2023, till 12 pm. The TS Police SI and Constable PET 2023 will be held from February 15, 2023, onwards.

The TSLPRB exam will be held at 7 places including Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Adilabad for the relevant additional candidates and the PET/PMT is expected to be completed within 10 days.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card at the earliest to avoid any last-minute rush. Candidates must note that the last date to download the admit card will be February 10, 2023. After the last date, no candidates will be able to download the admit card. Candidates have to carry a hard copy of their admit card on the day of the PET Exam.

TSLPRB Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– tslprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Download PET/PMT Admit Cards”.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their mobile number and password and then click on submit.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.