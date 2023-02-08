TSCHE Released Telangana CET Exam Dates 2023 For EAMCET, ECET, LawCET, And Other Entrance Exams; Check Full Schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday released the examination dates for several entrance tests such as TS EAMCET, TS Ed.CET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET, and more. TS CETs will be conducted from May 7. TS EAMCET 2023 for the Engineering exam will be held from May 7 to 11. Candidates can check the exam schedule at– tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE has announced the exam dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET), Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) and the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET).

Candidates appear for the CETs to seek admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by colleges across Telangana. However, the exam dates are tentative. In case of changes, candidates will be informed on the official website.

TS CET Exam Dates 2023

TS EAMCET Engineering– May 7 to 11

TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture, Pharmacy– May 12 to 14

TS EADCET 2023– May 18

TS ECET 2023– May 20

TS LAWCET 2023– May 25

TS PGLCET 2023– May 25

TS PECET 2023– May 29-31, June 1

TS ICET 2023– May 26-27

TS CETs 2023 schedule: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘news/notifications’ tab on the home page.

Step 3: Now click on the link for the ‘TS CETs-2023’ schedule.

Step 4: The schedule will open in a new tab.

Note: Download the schedule for future reference.