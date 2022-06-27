TSBIE 10th Results 2022: Telangana Board To Announce Class 10th Results Tomorrow

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year exam results on Tuesday and TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year exam results tomorrow (May 28). Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, then students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Students should note that the education board will announce the class 10 results at 11 am on its official website.

According to TSBIE, "all the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am."

In order to check the results, students should have their log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Exam Results 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official page -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year exam results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the details as asked.

Step 4: The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year exam results will appear in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

The education body conducted the exam from May 6 to 24 and more than 9 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Students should note that in order to pass the exam, they are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through the unofficial website including -- manabadi.co.in, and examresults.net.

Further, students are advised to keep a close watch on the official website regarding the result declaration.