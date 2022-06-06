New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET Admit Cards 2022 is expected to release soon. As per the latest developments on the same, TS TET Admit Cards are expected to release on June 6th. According to several media reports, the School Education Department of Telangana is likely to release TS TET Admit Card 2022 by today evening for all.

Candidates who registered for the same will be able to download the TS hall tickets from the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in once it gets released. However, no official statement has been released on the same. According to previous patterns, Usually, the TS TET Hall Tickets 2022 gets released about 4-5 days before the exam. This time, the Telangana TET exam date is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022, so chances are high that TS TET 2022 hall tickets might get released today.

Here's How Candidates Can Download TS TET Hall Tickets 2022:

Step-1 Visit the official website of Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test - tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Step-2 On the homepage, click on the TSTET Hall tickets 2022 link to download.

Step-3 Enter your login details, as asked.

Step-4 Your TS TET admit cards will be displayed on your screen.

Step-5 Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

Candidates must note that it is very important for them to download TS TET Hall Tickets 2022 and carry it to the exam hall. Without these admit cards, candidates will not be allowed to give the exam. For the latest updates and information on the same candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of tstet.cgg.gov.in

Posted By: Ashita Singh