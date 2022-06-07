New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 admit cards have been released by the Telangana State Department of School Education on June 7, 2022, Tuesday. The candidates can download the TS hall ticket from the official website of the Telangana State Department of School Education.

TS TET Admit Card 2022: How to Download the Admit Card

As the admit cards are released now, the candidates can follow these steps to download them.

First, go to the official website of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test - tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Then, click on the TSTET Hall tickets 2022 link on the homepage to download.

Candidates should enter their login details.

TS TET admits cards will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Exam Date

Telangana TET exam date will be conducted on June 12, 2022. The application process for the test started on March 26. The last day of accepting the application was April 12.

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Exam Time

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12 PM on June 12, 2022, and Paper II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5 PM on June 12, 2022.

The hall tickets get released about 4-5 days before the exam. All the candidates must carry their TS TET Hall Tickets to the exam hall. Therefore, it is necessary to download the admit card, otherwise, they will not be allowed to give the exam. The candidates can check the official website of tstet.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates and information.

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Result Date

TS TET 2022 result will be declared on June 27, 2022, according to the official schedule.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav