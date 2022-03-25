New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: School Education Department, Telangana on Friday released the notice for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test, TS TET 2022. As per the notice, the registration process for the teacher eligibility exam will begin on March 26 and will end on April 12, 2022. The exams will be conducted on June 12, 2022. Candidates who want to register for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- tstet.cgg.gov.in

It should be noted, Department of School Education, Government of Telangana will conduct the TSTET 2022 and has already released short notice on it. The registration window will be open for 20 days roughly for candidates to apply for Telangana TET.

TS TET 2022: Important dates

TSTET official notification -- March 25, 2022 (today)

TS TET 2022 registrations -- March 26, 2022 (tomorrow)

Last date to apply online -- April 12, 2022

TS TET admit card 2022 -- Likely in the first week of June

TS TET Exam Date 2022 -- June 12, 2022

TS TET results -- Likely in July 2022

It should be noted that in order to apply for the TS TET, candidates must have minimum qualifications given in the information bulletin. The detail varies from paper to paper.

"candidates who are pursuing final year of any of the Teacher Education Courses recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be, and / or the Language Pandit Training Courses can also appear for the TS-TET-2022," the official notice reads.

TS TET 2022: Paper pattern

TS TET 2022 is somewhat similar to any other TET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET. It is easy to understand the that exam will be divided into two parts. Parts 1 and Parts 2.

Candidates who wish to become a Primary school teacher have to appear for TSTET Paper 1, whereas Paper 2 can be given by those candidates who want to become a secondary school teacher.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen