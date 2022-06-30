TS TET 2022 Final Answer Key Released; Telangana TET Results Expected On July 1

Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test, TS TET Final Answer Key 2022 has been released on Thursday, June 30 by the exam conducting body, Department of School Education, Telangana. Now, all the candidates who appeared for the Telangana Teacher's Eligibility Test can now download the final answer key from the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Meanwhile, as the exam conducting body, the Manabadi TS TET 2022 Result will be announced on Friday, July 1st. The results date has been confirmed but there is no official confirmation on the time of TS TET Result 2022. Candidates must note that they should keep their roll numbers, and other registration detail handy in order to check the final answer key of TS TET 2022.

Here's How to download TS TET 2022 Final Answer Key 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test - tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'TS TET 2022 Final Answer Key 2022'

Step 3: The final answer key of TS TET 2022 links will be available on the next page.

Step 4: Check the set-wise final answer key of Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

Candidates must also know that prior to this the initial TS TET answer key 2022 was released on June 15, 2022. A total of 7,930 objections were received regarding TS TET 2022 Paper 1 and 4,663 objections were expressed regarding TS TET 2022 Paper 2. The TSTET final answer key 2022 was released after a thorough examination of all these objections.

Candidates must note that in order to qualify in the TS TET Results 2022, they need to score the minimum qualifying marks. As per the rules, they had the option to appear for either or all the papers.