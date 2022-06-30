TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana Board To Announce Class 10 Results Today

The Telangana board will declare the Telangana Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 result 2022 today (June 30). The results will be announced at 11:30 AM today. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- bse.telangana.gov.in

The education body conducted the exams from May 23 to June 1 and over 5 lakh students appeared for the papers. Students should note that in order to clear the exam they need to secure at least 35 percent marks. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at a press conference. Prior to this, TSBIE had announced IPE 1st and 2nd-year results.

Apart from that, students should also note that they would need their Login Id and password to check their results. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

Telangana SSC results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads 'Telangana SSC results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login id and password -- Click submit

Step 4: The Telangana SSC results 2022 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a print of the result and keep it for future use.

TS SSC results 2022: Websites to download results

Websites to check TS SSC results:

bse,telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Along with the results, the name of toppers from each stream will also be disclosed. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for information related to the result declaration.