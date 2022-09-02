TS SSC Results 2022: Supplementary Results For Class 10 Declared; Here's How To Check

The Telangana State SSC Supplementary Results have been released on the official website by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- manabadi.co.in

Students should note that in order to check the results they would need their login id and password. The education body has also activated the result link for students to check the results. The results have been announced on the website of Manabadi -- manabadi.co.in

Students should also note that the Class 10 supplementary results for revaluation will take place from September 3 to 12, 2022. Further, students have to pay Rs 1,000 per subject as the fees for the supplementary result revaluation.

If you have also appeared in the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS SSC Supply Results 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- manabadi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'TS SSC Supply Results 2022' --- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their credentials

Step 4: Once done, the TS SSC Supply Results 2022 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

The TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 took place on August 1, 2022, and came to an end on August 10, 2022.

The supplementary exams were conducted for those candidates who could not clear their TS class 10 exams or missed the exam. Students who will clear the exam will be promoted to the next class. Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

According to the reports, a total of 38,477 students have cleared the TS SSC or Class 10 supplementary examination. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage this year was recorded at 79.82 per cent.