New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The hall tickets for Telangana class 10 board exams have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Telangana, on May 12. The hall tickets are for the class 10 exams that will take place in May 2022. Students who are going to appear for the exam and want to check their hall ticket can visit the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in

Earlier, the local media reports claimed that the education board is likely to release the admit cards for class 10 board exams. Since then, students were speculating that the admit cards will be released today (May 12). As per the exam schedule shared by the education board, the class 10 board exams are going to take place from the end of May 2022.

If you are also going to appear in the class 10 board exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana - bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: on the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads TS SSC May Hall Tickets 2022.' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students are required to enter the details as asked

Step 4: The TS SSC Hall Tickets will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Take a printout of the document and save it for future use.

Candidates should note that hall tickets are an important document and they should keep them handy while appearing for the exam. If a candidate did not have a hall ticket then he or she will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

For more information, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen