TS POLYCET 2023 Registration Begins At polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in; Check Details

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Monday started the registration process for TS POLYCET 2023. The exam will be conducted on May 17. The exam will be held for those who want to seek admission to diploma-level programs offered in government engineering colleges in Telangana. Candidates can apply at– polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The TS POLYCET 2023 last date for registration will be January 24 and with a late fee of Rs 100 is on January 25. The exam will be conducted on May 17, and the results will be released 10 days after the exam.

The application fee for the examination will be Rs 500 for general candidates and SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs 250 for the application form.

TS POLYCET 2023: Important Dates

Online Registration– 16 January

Last Date to register without late fee– 24 January

Last Date to register with late fee– 25 January

Date of Exam– 17 May

Result– 10 days after completion of examination

TS POLYCET 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Now click on the registration option and fill out the form.

Step 3: Candidates have to pay the fees and click submit.

Note: Download the form and print out the application form for future reference.