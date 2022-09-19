TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins On tsche.ac.in; Check Steps To Apply

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET Counselling 2022 on Monday, September 19, 2022. TSCHE would be conducting the Online Registration cum verification of the documents on the official website-- tsche.ac.in. The TS PGECET round 1 counselling process will be closed on October 2.

TSCHE will release the verified list of eligible registered candidates on October 4, 2022. Candidates whose documents will be requiring corrections will also be intimated via their registered Email ID on October 4, 2022.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: Here's How To Apply

Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in

Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link

Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed

Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode

Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form

Download the confirmation page for further reference.

Meanwhile, all the candidates will have to upload scanned copies of certificates for verification, also they can check the list of required documents required for the TS PGECET counselling below.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: Documents Required

GATE / GPAT Score card /PGECET Rank Card and admit card

Degree / Provisional Certificate (PC) and Consolidate Memorandum Marks (CMM) of qualifying Examination

Class 10th, 12th pass certificate

Bonafide (Study) certificates from Class 9 to Graduation

Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination

Caste certificate, if applicable

Income certificate, if applicable

Candidates must also note that if they belong to the general category need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC. For more details and the latest information on the same, candidates are required to check the official website.