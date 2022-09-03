TS PGECET 2022: Engineering Entrance Test Results Announced At pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has declared the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Candidates should note that in order to download the results, they would require their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. Candidates can check their scores on the rank card. Further, the admission process will be based on the TS PGECET Rank and the availability of seats. The TS PGECET 2022 Exam was held from August 2, 2022, to August 5, 2022. Further, in order to download and pass the exam, students have to attain at least 30 per cent marks.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can download it by following these simple steps.

TS PGECET 2022 result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Download rank card' -- click on that

Step 4: Now, a new page will open

Step 5: Now, students have to enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth -- Click submit

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: The PGECET rank card 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Since the education body has released the TS PGECET results, the education body will now release the TS PGECET counseling schedule shortly. Once the counseling process will be done, the admission process will take place. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.