TS PGECET 2022: Answer Key Released At pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET Answer Key 2022. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download the document from the official website -- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Students should know that in order to download the answer key, they would require their login credentials. Since the exam conducting has released the answer key, students have the opportunity to raise objections till August 17, 2022, at 5 PM.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS PGECET Answer Key 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Answer Key', 'Response Sheets,' and/or 'Objection link.' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the students where they need to enter all the details asked

Step 4: The TS PGECET Answer Key, Response Sheets 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Download and print a copy of them for future references

Further, students should note that the answer key released by the education board is provisional in nature and the final answer key will be released later.

Since now, the answer key has been released, the education body is expected to announce the release of the results in August itself. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information-related results. This is because TSCHE takes about 15-20 days to release the results after the preliminary keys are out.