TS PECET 2022 Results Declared On pecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET 2022 results on Monday, September 26. Now, candidates can check their download their TS PECET 2022 results through the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in. To access the TS PECET 2022 rank card candidates will need to enter their PECET hall ticket number and date of birth on the official website.

A total of 95.93 per cent qualified out of 2,360 candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test ( TS PECET) 2022. Students, who appeared for the exams can check their score cards by following the simple steps given below.

TS PECET 2022 Result: Steps To Check

Step 1- Visit the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- Click on the link to 'Download Rank Card' on the homepage

Step 3- Enter the TS PECET hall ticket number, and date of birth and click on view rank card

Step 4-The TS PECET result 2022 will get displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The TSCHE on behalf of Mahatma Gandhi University conducted the TS PECET 2022 exam on September 21, 2022. Candidates seeking to take admission to the two years BPEd and the DPEd programme need to appear in the physical education common entrance test.

Now, the TS PECET qualified students, as per the council would be eligible for the TS PECET 2022 Counselling. For the same, dates and a detailed schedule would be announced soon. Once released, the same would be updated here for candidates to refer to. Candidates who have cleared the PECET exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process. For more information and latest updates candidates are advised to keep a check on official website and Jagran English website.