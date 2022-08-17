TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results To Be Declared Today At lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the date for the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022. According to the notice, TS LAWCET, PGLCET results will be declared today on August 17 at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.

Notably, results will be made available on the official website from 4 PM today and candidates can download their results from the same. Along with the TS LAWCET Rank Cards, the rank cards of the TS PGLCET will also be released.

Once released, candidates can go to the official website and download their results. The exam for TS LAWCET 2022 was held on July 21 and July 22, 2022, and thousands of students appeared for the exam. It must be noted that once the TS LAWCET, PGLCET results are declared, the TS LAWCET Counselling process will begin and the schedule for the same will be announced later.

Also, candidates must note that they check the results from the official websites for authenticity purposes. In case the server goes down due to heavy traffic, candidates need not worry. They can always refresh the website and then download their TS LAWCET Rank Cards 2022.

TS LAWCET 2022 Result: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website--lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.

Step 2: Tap on the link for TS LAWCET result 2022.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your registration number and password.

Step 4: Click on 'submit'.

Step 5: Your TS LAWCET 2022 results will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference.

TS LAWCET 2022: Qualifying marks:

The qualifying score for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks). There is no minimum qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more updates.