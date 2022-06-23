TS Intermediate Results 2022: Telangana Board Expected To Announce 1st, 2nd Year Results On June 25

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), is expected to announce the TS 1st, 2nd Year Inter Results 2022 date soon. As per media reports, the education body can declare the TS Intermediate Results 2022 anytime now as the AP Inter Results have been released. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, then students can check and download them from the official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

As per a report in Time Now, sources close to the board said that the results can be declared this week itself. "There is no confirmation on Inter results coming today. But we would release the date on the official website. As said before, the evaluation is completed and the board is expected to announce something within this week itself," said sources.

Based on the given information, TS Inter Results 2022 date, time and result declaration announcement update can be done anytime now. Further, it is expected that the education body will announce the results by June 25. However, students should note that this date is tentative in nature and can be changed. The education board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the result declaration.

If you also appear for the exam and want to download your score card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Results: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Now, students will find the link that reads 'TS Inter 1st and 2nd year' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth -- Click submit

Step 4: TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year results will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for further reference.

More than 5 lakh students are waiting for their TS Inter Results 2022 to be declared. Along with the results, TSBIE and Manabadi would also release the Inter 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo.