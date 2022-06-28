TS Intermediate Results 2022: Telangana Board To Announce 1st, 2nd Year Inter Results Today; Here's How To Check

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will announce the Telangana 1st-year and 2nd-year intermediate results on June 28. According to the Telangana Board, the intermediate results will be announced by TSBIE at 11 am on Tuesday. Once released, students can check their Telangana 1st year and 2nd-year intermediate results on the official board of TSBIE at results.cgg.gov.in.

"All the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am." TSBIE statement mentioned.

To check Telangana 1st year, and 2nd year results students must keep their log-in credentials and roll number handy while checking their results on the official website. Students can also check their TSBIE intermediate results on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and private websites; including manabadi.co.in, and examresults.net.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Exam Results 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official page -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year exam results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the details as asked.

Step 4: The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year exam results will appear in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exam 2022 which concluded in May. The students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to get a pass in the inter 1st year, and 2nd-year exams. For more information and the latest updates students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the Telangana board.