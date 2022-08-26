TS Inter Supply Results 2022: TSBIE Likely To Announce Supplementary Results By End Of August

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is expected to announce the results for the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 date very soon. If local media reports are to be believed, the education body will release the results in the last month of August. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students will be able to check and download the results from the official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi

As per the local media reports, the education body is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results by August 31, 2022. However, students should note that this is a tentative date and can be changed anytime. The education body is yet to announce a specific date and time regarding the result declaration.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their credentials as asked

Step 4: The TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

TS Inter Supply Results 2022, once declared will be available on Manabadi as well. Once the result is declared, the TS Inter Supply Marks Memo will also be released.

Further, students should note that in order to check their results, they would require their TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets. For more updates, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board.