TS Inter 1st Year Supply Results 2022 Declared At tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Here's How To Check

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results for the Telangana Inter 1st Supplementary 2022 exam on the official website--tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website and check their results using their admit card number, date of birth, and other required credentials.

The exam was conducted in August 2022 in order to give another chance to the students who failed in the regular exam.

TS Inter 1st Year Supply Results 2022: How To Download Result?

Step 1:Visit the official website --tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' 'Results'.

Step 3: You will now see a new webpage opening on the screen, select the TS Inter 1st option.

Step 4: You are now required to enter your admit card number in order to check IPASE Supplementary Results 2022.

Step 5:Your TS Inter 1st year supply marks memo will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

It should be noted by the students that the TS Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2022 were conducted from August 1 to 10, 2022 for both first and second-year students and now the results of both exams are declared.

The TSBIE has published the 1st year result for the students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination for General and Vocational Courses. A total of 67.72 per cent of students qualified for the TS first-year general exam. More than 2,20,456 candidates appeared for the first-year general courses exam. Out of these, 98,168 were girls and 1,22,288 were boys. 1,49,285 have been declared passed.

A total of 18,955 students appeared for the 1st year vocational courses exam. Out of these, 5,841 were girls and 13,114 were boys. Overall, 858 candidates have qualified for the exam.

Note: Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to get all the latest updates.