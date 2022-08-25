TS ICET Result To Be Released On August 27 At icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the date for the result declaration of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022. TSCHE will release the TS ICET 2022 result on August 27, 2022, at 5 PM as informed by an official statement on the website.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the MBA and MCA entrance exam can visit the official website--icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi and can see their results.

According to the schedule of TS ICET 2022, the result was expected to be declared on August 2022. However, the expected result release day was delayed and now the same will be announced on August 27, 2022. TSCHE will also release the final answer key of TS ICET 2022 along with the scorecard. The notification issued on the official website reads, "The Final Key and the Test Results are scheduled to be released on 27.08.2022 at 5 P.M."

The final answer key of TS ICET 2022 will be declared after considering the valid objections raised to the provisional answer key. In order to qualify for the exam, candidates will be required to obtain a minimum of 25per cent marks. However, there are no minimum marks for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

It should be noted that the TS ICET 2022 exam was held on July 27 and July 28 by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. Students who qualified for the entrance test will now get admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

The application window for TS ICET 2022 exam was opened from April 6 to July 4, 2022. Candidates were also allowed to make changes to their applications. The correction of the online application was allowed from July 13, 2022, to July 17, 2022, and the admit cards for the entrance exams were released on July 18, 2022. The test was held in two shifts.